Madhya Pradesh Minister Gopal Bhargav Tests Coronavirus Positive, Sixth in State So Far

Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) minister Gopal Bhargav on Friday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Bhargav said he has taken a rapid antigen test along with his family and staff members and his test report has returned a positive result. He said that his family members have tested negative.

"I got antigen test (for COVID-19) done along with my family and close staff, in which I tested positive as per the initial report. I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," Bhargav said in a tweet on Friday evening.

He is the sixth member of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's council of ministers to test positive. Chouhan himself had tested positive for the infection in the last week of July and recovered after treatment.

Earlier, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, state Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoriya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav and Minister of State (Independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel had tested positive.