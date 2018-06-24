English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP Minister Gets 2 Frogs Married to Make it Rain in MP, Draws Oppn Flak
The minister of state for woman and child development defended her stance, saying the marriage was a 'logical tradition which was necessary to balance the environment'.
People solemnise a frog marriage. (Image for representation/Reuters)
New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh minister of state for woman and child development Lalita Yadav allegedly organised a wedding of two frogs at a temple in Chhattarpur to appease rain gods, drawing criticism from the Opposition.
Hundreds of people gathered at the temple premises to see the unique wedding, which was followed by a feast.
According to Hindustan Times, temple priest Acharya Brijnandan said, “The frogs’ marriage and feast is a very old tradition to please gods.” He is among those who believe that there will be good monsoon this year due to the ceremony.
However, the Opposition was not pleased and alleged that the minister’s act would encourage superstition.
The minister defended her stance, saying the marriage was a “logical tradition which was necessary to balance the environment”.
Yadav represents Chhattarpur constituency, which falls in the Bundelkhand region that has been in the grip of a severe drought for the past two years.
In a similar incident, locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi married off two plastic frogs to pray for monsoon. Two people dressed as bride and groom reportedly carried the frogs on decorated plates during the ritual.
Also Watch
Hundreds of people gathered at the temple premises to see the unique wedding, which was followed by a feast.
According to Hindustan Times, temple priest Acharya Brijnandan said, “The frogs’ marriage and feast is a very old tradition to please gods.” He is among those who believe that there will be good monsoon this year due to the ceremony.
However, the Opposition was not pleased and alleged that the minister’s act would encourage superstition.
The minister defended her stance, saying the marriage was a “logical tradition which was necessary to balance the environment”.
Yadav represents Chhattarpur constituency, which falls in the Bundelkhand region that has been in the grip of a severe drought for the past two years.
In a similar incident, locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi married off two plastic frogs to pray for monsoon. Two people dressed as bride and groom reportedly carried the frogs on decorated plates during the ritual.
Also Watch
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Join Son Taimur for His Playschool Class Group Photo
- Varun Dhawan Dances to Palat Ahead of IIFA 2018 & We're Loving Every Bit of It; Watch Video
- West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Dowrich, Holder Rescue Windies on Rain-truncated Day
- Govinda's Wife Slams Krushna, Kashmera for Talking Rubbish About Them Behind Their Back, Comedian Hits Back
- The Tippling Point | When Concern for Wine Helped Save Mankind