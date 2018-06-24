BJP Minister Gets 2 Frogs Married to Make it Rain in MP, Draws Oppn Flak

Madhya Pradesh minister of state for woman and child development Lalita Yadav allegedly organised a wedding of two frogs at a temple in Chhattarpur to appease rain gods, drawing criticism from the Opposition.Hundreds of people gathered at the temple premises to see the unique wedding, which was followed by a feast.According to Hindustan Times, temple priest Acharya Brijnandan said, “The frogs’ marriage and feast is a very old tradition to please gods.” He is among those who believe that there will be good monsoon this year due to the ceremony.However, the Opposition was not pleased and alleged that the minister’s act would encourage superstition.The minister defended her stance, saying the marriage was a “logical tradition which was necessary to balance the environment”.Yadav represents Chhattarpur constituency, which falls in the Bundelkhand region that has been in the grip of a severe drought for the past two years.In a similar incident, locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi married off two plastic frogs to pray for monsoon. Two people dressed as bride and groom reportedly carried the frogs on decorated plates during the ritual.