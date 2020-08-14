INDIA

1-MIN READ

Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silawat Discharged after Testing Covid-19 Negative

File photo of MP minister Tulsi Ram Silawat. (Photo: Twitter/@tulsi_silawat)

File photo of MP minister Tulsi Ram Silawat. (Photo: Twitter/@tulsi_silawat)

The water resources minister had tested positive for the deadly infection on July 28 and had informed about it on Twitter.

  • PTI Bhopal
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram Silawat, who had tested positive for coronavirus infection, was discharged from a private hospital here on Friday following his recovery, an official said.

The water resources minister had tested positive for the deadly infection on July 28 and had informed about it on Twitter.

The minister's test reports have come out negative, the official from the public relation department said.

In the upcoming Assembly by-polls, Silawat, a loyalist of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, is likely to get a BJP ticket from Sanver constituency, where he won as a Congress candidate in 2018.

The minister had toured Sanver extensively to develop a rapport with voters before he contracted the infection.

