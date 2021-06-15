Take Vaccine Shot, Get Mobile Recharged for Free: MP MLA’s Unique Offer to Encourage Vaccination

The MLA from Bhopal’s Berasia Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Vishnu Khatri, has announced to offer free mobile recharge for all the people in his constituency who get vaccinated by June 30.

The BJP MLA had earlier announced to give Rs 20 lakh to panchayats for 100 percent inoculation to promote Covid-19 vaccination among the people in rural areas.

It’s surprising to get free mobile recharge for getting vaccinated but it’s a reality. Khatri has been taking initiatives to promote vaccination against Coronavirus among the rural folk in his constituency. This is the second offer from the BJP MLA after the monetary reward for panchayats.

Earlier, he had announced that he will give Rs 10 lakh to the panchayat that gets 100% corona vaccination first, 7 lakh to the second panchayat, and 3 lakh to the third panchayat in his constituency for achieving full vaccination.

Even after this announcement, the vaccination in a few of the panchayats in his constituency went down. Khatri prepared a list of 10 such panchayats and announced that in these 10 panchayats by June 30, the names of 100 vaccinated people will be prepared. The MLA will offer mobile recharge of Rs 199 each to 10 people selected in a random draw from this list.

This offer will be applicable in Khejdaghat, Maholi, Dhamra, Jaitpura, Pardi, Damila, Gurjarkhedi, Bandarua, Pipliya Hasanabad, and Chatahedi Panchayats.

