Madhya Pradesh: Mother refuses to repay loan, Facebook friend kidnaps her child

A Facebook friendship with a man cost a mother dear in Madhya Pradesh, when he kidnapped her 5-year-old son to extort an unpaid loan of Rs. 5000 from her. Luckily, the police were able to locate the man within the two hours of kidnapping, and returned the child to his mother.

Maya Malviya, a resident of Damdama Colony in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, had developed a friendship with a man named Ajay on Facebook. She had taken a loan of Rs 5000 from Ajay. Ajay pressurized Maya several times to return the money but to no avail. Angered by this, he resorted to kidnapping her child who was playing outside her house.

The CCTV footage was recovered by Madhav Nagar ASI Mahendra Makashre, following which the police located the accused at Vikram Vishwavidyalay and rescued the child.

According to the Additional SP of Ujjain Ravindra Verma, the relatives of Maya and her husband Hemraj Malviya looked everywhere for the child, but upon failing to locate him; they filed a missing report at the Madhav Nagar police station. Within the next two hours, the police saw footage of the child traveling on a bike with a young man, on CCTV in Sethi Nagar. Maya identified the man as Ajay, and that’s when the possible reason behind the kidnapping came out.

According to police sources, the accused was beaten up by the family members of the child as soon as he was brought to the police station.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here