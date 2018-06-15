GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Madhya Pradesh NEET 2018 Counseling Registration Begins for 85% State Quota Seats at dme.mponline.gov.in

DME, Madhya Pradesh will release the State Merit List on 26th June 2018, after which the choice-filling and choice-locking process will commence on 27th June 2018 and conclude on 30th June 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 15, 2018, 4:13 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Madhya Pradesh NEET 2018 Counseling Registration has begun today for 85% State Quota Seats for Medical and Dental courses in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has opened registration window for candidates seeking admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in the state Government as well as Private Medical and Dental Institutions. Candidates who’ve got 50th Percentile or more in NEET 2018 can follow the instructions below and register now:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dme.mponline.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Undergraduation’
Step 3 – Create your profile by entering NEET UG 2018 Roll Number
Step 4 – Enter requisite details and complete the registration process

Direct Link - http://dme.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Services/DMEMP/DMEUG/Profile/ProfileLoginHome.aspx

Interested and eligible candidates must register online on or before Monday, 25th June 2018.

The first allotment list for MP NEET 2018 85% State Quota Seats will be released on 4th July 2018.

Meanwhile, candidates from other states can visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), India and register under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) Seats.

The Second Round is scheduled to begin from 23rd July 2018, while the Mop-up round will be organized in August 2018.

Candidates can check the entire schedule at the url mentioned below:
http://www.medicaleducation.mp.gov.in/uploads/files/MBBS_Counselling_Time_Schedule.pdf

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
