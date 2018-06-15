English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Madhya Pradesh NEET 2018 Counseling Registration Begins for 85% State Quota Seats at dme.mponline.gov.in
DME, Madhya Pradesh will release the State Merit List on 26th June 2018, after which the choice-filling and choice-locking process will commence on 27th June 2018 and conclude on 30th June 2018.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Madhya Pradesh NEET 2018 Counseling Registration has begun today for 85% State Quota Seats for Medical and Dental courses in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has opened registration window for candidates seeking admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in the state Government as well as Private Medical and Dental Institutions. Candidates who’ve got 50th Percentile or more in NEET 2018 can follow the instructions below and register now:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dme.mponline.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Undergraduation’
Step 3 – Create your profile by entering NEET UG 2018 Roll Number
Step 4 – Enter requisite details and complete the registration process
Direct Link - http://dme.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Services/DMEMP/DMEUG/Profile/ProfileLoginHome.aspx
Interested and eligible candidates must register online on or before Monday, 25th June 2018.
DME, Madhya Pradesh will release the State Merit List on 26th June 2018, after which the choice-filling and choice-locking process will commence on 27th June 2018 and conclude on 30th June 2018.
The first allotment list for MP NEET 2018 85% State Quota Seats will be released on 4th July 2018.
Meanwhile, candidates from other states can visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), India and register under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) Seats.
The Second Round is scheduled to begin from 23rd July 2018, while the Mop-up round will be organized in August 2018.
Candidates can check the entire schedule at the url mentioned below:
http://www.medicaleducation.mp.gov.in/uploads/files/MBBS_Counselling_Time_Schedule.pdf
Also Watch
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dme.mponline.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Undergraduation’
Step 3 – Create your profile by entering NEET UG 2018 Roll Number
Step 4 – Enter requisite details and complete the registration process
Direct Link - http://dme.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Services/DMEMP/DMEUG/Profile/ProfileLoginHome.aspx
Interested and eligible candidates must register online on or before Monday, 25th June 2018.
DME, Madhya Pradesh will release the State Merit List on 26th June 2018, after which the choice-filling and choice-locking process will commence on 27th June 2018 and conclude on 30th June 2018.
The first allotment list for MP NEET 2018 85% State Quota Seats will be released on 4th July 2018.
Meanwhile, candidates from other states can visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), India and register under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) Seats.
The Second Round is scheduled to begin from 23rd July 2018, while the Mop-up round will be organized in August 2018.
Candidates can check the entire schedule at the url mentioned below:
http://www.medicaleducation.mp.gov.in/uploads/files/MBBS_Counselling_Time_Schedule.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janhvi, Khushi & Anshula Kapoor's London Selfie is Breaking the Internet; See Photo
- Umesh Joins Elite List of Indian Fast Bowlers to Take 100 Test Wickets
- KTM 390 Adventure India Launch Confirmed for 2019
- Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Limited Edition Revealed Ahead of Launch
- Replacing Mr Bachchan an Impossible Dream, Says Anil Kapoor