Madhya Pradesh Official Shunted Days After Serving Eviction Notice to Ex-MLA Imarti Devi

Executive Engineer of Madhya Pradesh's Public Works Department (PWD) who served eviction notice to BJP leader Imarti Devi has been shunted from Gwalior and has been attached to headquarters in Bhopal. The engineer, Omhari Sharma, had served the notice to Devi asking her to vacate her bungalow saying she was no longer a minister.

The said bungalow is based at Jhansi Road in Gwalior, Devi's hometown. The PWD has also 'corrected the mistake' and has issued another order stating that the earlier letter was issued for want of information and cancelled the missive with immediate effect.

The former Women and Child Development minister had on Saturday acknowledged that she had received a notice from the PWD, but contested that since her resignation is yet to be accepted by the chief minister, she cannot be asked to vacate the official accommodation.

In the recently concluded bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, Devi had steered her way to headlines after she lost to Congress' Suresh Raje by a margin of 7,265 votes. She had remained defiant for several days before finally handing over her resignation to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Devi, who had been in the Congress for nearly 23 years, had been visibly upset due to the buzz around her continuation on the post of minister despite her bypoll loss. She later issued a video statement saying she had submitted her resignation to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Devi, a three-time MLA from Dabra in Gwalior, is known to be staunch loyalist of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who switched from Congress to BJP earlier this year and subsequently toppled the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.