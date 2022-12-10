Madhya Pradesh: Over 70-hour Rescue Op Ends in Despair, 8-yr-old Boy Who Fell Into Borewell Dies

An eight-year-old boy, who fell into a 400-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, could not be saved even after over a 70-hour-long rescue operation. According to Betul district administration, by the time the boy, Tanmay Sahu, was rescued from the borewell in the wee hours of Saturday morning, he had died.

As soon as a team of rescue workers managed to retrieve the child from the borewell, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the district administration said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | 8-year-old Tanmay Sahu who fell into a 55-ft deep borewell on December 6 in Mandavi village of Betul district, has been rescued. According to Betul district administration, the child has died pic.twitter.com/WtLnfq3apc

Tanmay fell into a recently dug borewell while he was playing at a field in the Betul district on Tuesday evening.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams had rushed to the spot and began the rescue operations around 2:30 Am on Wednesday. Police teams and Home Guard were also present for the operation.

Officials claimed that the digging of the tunnel was slow due to hard rock and water coming out from it. “It’s a hard rock area which creates hurdles for digging tunnels. In the meantime, rescuers would have to remove water coming from the tunnel. They would also have to ensure that borewell does not get any damage," said Minister In-charge Inder Singh Parmar, who visited the spot late on Friday.

During the visit Parmar also met with the boy’s family and has assured that a case would be registered against the owner of the borewell.

