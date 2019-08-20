Madhya Pradesh Para Swimmer Crosses Catalina Channel, Creates History

Bhopal: An Indian para-swimming team comprising Gwalior resident Satendra Singh on Tuesday scripted history by crossing the Catalina Channel in the US.

Satendra Singh, who has already crossed the English Channel in the past, has become the first Asian swimmer to have crossed both English and Catalina channel successfully. The Gwalior-born athlete is the first para swimmer to have crossed Catalina channel as well.

The Indian contingent, which took to freezing waters of Catalina Channel on Monday night, covered the distance of 36 km in 10 hours 59 minutes.

In a video message, Singh expressed happiness over the feat. “Despite chilly weather, I managed to cross the channel with my associates this morning,” said the swimmer. “We had started at 10.57pm and finished at 10.30am.”

“Our bodies might be weak, but our spirit is always high which helped us get through this challenge, said Satendra adding he hopes this feat would inspire others.

Satendra was accompanied by Rimo Shah of West Bengal, Anjani Patel of Chhattisgarh, Chetan Raut and Gitanjali Chaudhary of Maharashtra and Jagdish Teli of Rajasthan.

In March this year, Satyendra has crossed the English Channel in 12 hours 26 minutes and subsequently entered Limca Book of Records with his effort.

Despite 75% disability, MP had governed has conferred him with Vikram award in 2014. Son of a security guard, Singh lost both his legs at an early age due to medical negligence.

