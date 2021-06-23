In Madhya Pradesh, Parents Abandon Rare Baby Born With Inverted Legs

A rare baby girl born in Government Civil Hospital of Harda town in Madhya Pradesh on Monday with both her legs inverted below the knee and the feet turned towards the back has been abandoned by her parents.

Seeing her feet towards the back, doctors and nurses got shocked and are treating it as a rare case. Her parents also fled the hospital premises after seeing her. They have been missing for the past two days, since the birth of the girl. Meanwhile, the baby, who weighs 1.6 kilograms, has been admitted to the special new born care unit (SNCU) where a nurse is taking care of her.

According to a doctor, such cases happen either due to genetics or when there is less space in the mother’s womb.

The parents of the newborn live in the Jhanjhari area of Khirkia block. While the delivery was normal, the baby’s appearance stunned everyone.

According to child expert Dr. Sunny Juneja, he has not witnessed such a case in his five-year-long career. When he discussed it with other paediatric and orthopaedic doctors in Indore and Bhopal, they too termed the case as rare. It hardly happens to one in a million, he added.

Usually, children weigh anywhere between 2.7 kilograms and 3.2 kilograms, however, since this rare baby is weak, she has been kept in isolation under the supervision of doctors. Doctors say the newborn is out of danger, but as a precautionary measure, the doctors are not allowing anyone to meet her.

According to Dr. Pushpavardhan Mandlecha, an orthopaedic at Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore, the baby’s knees can be straightened after performing an operation upon them. However, the doctor added the final decision can be taken only after looking at the condition of the child.

Meanwhile, since the infant’s parents are nowhere to be found, the hospital management has decided to take the help of the city police in tracing them.

