Madhya Pradesh Patwari Recruitment 2018: 143 Posts, Apply before 28th July 2018
The applicant must be class 12th passed and must have done Computer Proficiency Certificate Test (CPCT).
Madhya Pradesh Patwari Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 143 vacancies for the post of Patwari in various districts has begun on the official website of the Office of Commissioner of Land Records and Settlement, Madhya Pradesh - landrecords.mp.gov.in. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 28th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Madhya Pradesh Patwari Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mponline.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Register as New Citizen’ under ‘For KIOSK/ Citizen’ on the home page
Step 3 – Fill the details and create your account
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form
Step 6 – Download the form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://www.mponline.gov.in/Portal/UserInterface/Citizen/CitizenRegistration/registrationform.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://www.mponline.gov.in/Portal/frmlogin.aspx
Office of the Commissioner of Land Records and Settlement Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 143
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://landrecords.mp.gov.in/writereaddata/cr0718_1160.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2,100.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Merit list.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 16th July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application – 28th July 2018
| Edited by: Puja Menon
