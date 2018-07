Madhya Pradesh Patwari Recruitment 2018: 143 Posts, Apply before 28th July 2018

Madhya Pradesh Patwari Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 143 vacancies for the post of Patwari in various districts has begun on the official website of the Office of Commissioner of Land Records and Settlement, Madhya Pradesh - landrecords.mp.gov.in . Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 28th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for Madhya Pradesh Patwari Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mponline.gov.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Register as New Citizen’ under ‘For KIOSK/ Citizen’ on the home pageStep 3 – Fill the details and create your accountStep 4 – Login with required credentialsStep 5 – Fill the application formStep 6 – Download the form and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://www.mponline.gov.in/Portal/UserInterface/Citizen/CitizenRegistration/registrationform.aspxDirect Link for Login - http://www.mponline.gov.in/Portal/frmlogin.aspxTotal Posts: 143The applicant must be class 12passed and must have done Computer Proficiency Certificate Test (CPCT).Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years as on 1January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2,100.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Merit list.Start date of submission of Online Application – 16July 2018Last date of submission of Online Application – 28July 2018