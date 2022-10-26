Madhya Pradesh: Petrol Pump Employee Stabbed to Death in Scuffle with Customers Over Smoking

Enraged over not being allowed to light a cigarette, a group of five young men stabbed a petrol pump employee to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district on Diwali night, police said.

While the accused were arrested, the administration also initiated demolition of their houses, terming them unauthorized. The incident of stabbing took place at Suryansh Sales Petrol Pump near Jetpura on Bhopal road, said a police official on Tuesday night.

A group of five young men arrived at the petrol pump to fill up the tank of their car. When one of them lit a cigarette, an employee named Rahul Singh asked him not to do so. It angered them and they started a quarrel, the official said.

When Jojan Singh Rajput (30), another employee, intervened, they attacked him and Rahul with a knife, he added. Rajput succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital while Rahul Singh was shifted to Indore for treatment, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manjeet Singh Chawla.

The accused, identified as Samir, Faizan, Firoz, Zafar and Irshad, were arrested, Chawla said. Angry over the incident, local villagers blocked the Bhopal Highway near Khataba demanding demolition of the accused’s houses and an eatery run by them.

Police and local administration demolished the eatery claiming that it was illegal and have also started demolishing the houses of the accused persons, the official added.

Read all the Latest India News here