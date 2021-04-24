Madhya Pradesh Cops Arrange Oxygen Cylinder for Hospital, Donate Plasma for Covid-19 Patients

Going beyond the call of duty, few policemen in Madhya Pradesh have helped some critical Covid-19 patients by providing oxygen cylinders and blood plasma at hospitals based in state’s Jabalpur city.

In one incident, a force from Ukhri police station helped at least 45 coronavirus infected patients by immediately providing oxygen cylinders to them and saved their lives. When the cylinders arrived, the cops found no hospitals authorities around so they themselves lifted the oxygen cylinders and put inside the hospital wards. The incident happened on April 23 when Galaxy hospital ran out of oxygen supply.

In another incident which reported on Saturday, Cantonment police station in-charge Vijay Tiwari and constable Ramkrishna Sharma donated blood plasma to save the lives of two critical Covid-19 patients.

Madhya Pradesh DGP Vivek Johri has praised these cops for helping people during such difficult times. Calling it an “inspirational work", the DGP also shared their pictures on Twitter.

“Had the police team not arranged the oxygen cylinders, the hospital could have seen an untoward incident and SP and his team is praiseworthy for their inspirational work," he said.

(inputs from Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here