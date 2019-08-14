Madhya Pradesh Police Arrests Arms Dealer for Plotting Against Senior State Leaders

Bhopal: After the arrest of Burdwan blast accused from Indore days ago, MP police has arrested a criminal charged with dealing in illegal arms. The accused was also said to be plotting to eliminate senior leaders of Madhya Pradesh.

The police however claimed that the arrested criminal Haider Ali had said something regarding the ‘said assassination plot’ to his friend Arif but both had consumed drugs and could not substantiate what they had discussed that day.

Reports also said that the accused during a chat with his friend had revealed the plan of eliminating three senior leaders of the state including a former Chief Minister.

The Special Task Force (STF) had given an input regarding possible involvement of Haidar in illicit arms trade. Later in a joint operation, we arrested him on Wednesday, Deputy Inspector General of Police Bhopal Irashad Wali told media.

On being asked about the leaders the criminal was plotting against, the DIG claimed that during integration the hardened criminal accepted saying few things to his friend Arif but he couldn’t recall as he had consumed drugs.

Arif who was also arrested by the police couldn’t recall the plan, claimed the DIG.

“The plot to kill leaders had also come to our knowledge but as we could not substantiate the details after quizzing the two criminals, so taking any names won’t be appropriate,” said the senior cop on the suspected leader to be targeted.

On Aug 11, the National Investigation Agency had arrested Jahirul Shaikh, an accused in Burdwan blast case of West Bengal, from Indore. Shaikh was hiding in the city while working as a labourer.

Madhya Pradesh is turning into a safe haven for wanted criminals. Saurabh Shukla, a native of Sidhi in MP is accused of raising funds for terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba was arrested in July.

