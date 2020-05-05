Take the pledge to vote

Madhya Pradesh Police to Visit Homes of Complainants to Lodge FIRs, Says State Home Minister

Narottam Mishra said the government will classify different types of crimes, including serious ones, general offences and others, and that the police will visit households for those offences falling in the second category.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 5, 2020, 8:35 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Police to Visit Homes of Complainants to Lodge FIRs, Says State Home Minister
Representative Image.

Bhopal: Perhaps in a first in the country, the police in Madhya Pradesh will visit the homes of complainants to lodge a First Information Report (FIR).

“Like a home delivery concept, police in the state will now visit households to lodge FIRs of complainants,” said state Minister for Health and Home Narottam Mishra here after visiting the police headquarters after assuming office on Tuesday.

Mishra said the government will classify different types of crimes, including serious ones, general offences and others. He said the police will visit households for general category offences. Mishra added he has instructed officers to categorise offences where FIRs could be lodged by home visits. This will be first such system put in place in the country, he said.

The Dial 100 vehicles will visit homes to lodge FIRs. This is a police emergency response service which patrols and reports to the crime scene after a complaint is raised.

For helping families of the policemen in the state killed in the line of duty, Mishra said a help desk at police headquarters will be set up that will take care of the problems faced by their families.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

