Madhya Pradesh: Prisoner dies by suicide in Bhopal jail, inquiry sought

A prisoner serving life sentence in Bhopal’s Central Jail died by suicide yesterday, prompting the police to call for a magisterial inquiry on the matter. The prisoner, named Khemchand, had been on the run for a long time, about a year and a half, and was caught by the police just four days ago. He was arrested and awarded a life sentence on charges of murder, according to sources.

Khemchand, a resident of Raisen, hanged himself in the bathroom of the jail. He fastened a noose out of a torn bed sheet and used it to hang himself from the skylight. The Gandhi Nagar police, upon receiving news of the incident, sent the body for post-mortem and proceeded to seek an inquiry into this matter.

According to reports, Khemchand, who was missing during breakfast, woke up at around 6.30 am. After this, he went about his usual routine, drinking tea with other prisoners at 7 am. However, during breakfast at 8 am, he was nowhere to be seen, so everyone assumed that he skipped breakfast. Sometime later, a few prisoners went to the bathroom where they spotted Khemchang hanging by a bed sheet tied to a skylight.

He was kept in isolation at the prison in adherence with the Covid-19 guidelines.

Normally, in such cases, the police begin their own investigation after receiving the post-mortem report, but since this is a case of custodial death, a magisterial inquiry has been sought. The final report is still awaited on this matter.

