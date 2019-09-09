Two-year-old Drowns in Drain; Schools Shut in Bhopal and Sehore as Heavy Rains Batter MP

A two-year-old child died after she fell into an overflowing drain in Bhopal on Monday as heavy rains pounded Madhya Pradesh, forcing authorities to sound an alert.

Police said the child, identified as Anushka Sen, fell into a drain in spate near her house in Bhopal’s Fanda area. "She was found caught in a net in the drain and was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," they said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a holiday for government and private schools on Monday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy downpour in 32 districts of the state till Monday morning.

IMD official PK Shah said Bhopal received 62.1 millimetres of rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Sunday. Officials said five of 13 gates of Kaliasote reservoir in the capital city have been opened due to heavy rains.

Heavy rains also lashed Seoni, Mandla and Khandwa, officials said, adding that 12 out of 20 gates of Indira Sagar reservoir in Khandwa, the biggest in the state, had to be opened. Heavy rain alert is in place in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Mandla and Narsinghpur districts of Madhya Pradesh.

