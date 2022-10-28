Madhya Pradesh Records 1,595 Dengue Cases This Year; Significant Drop from 2021

At least 1,595 cases of dengue have been detected in Madhya Pradesh so far this year, which is a significant decline from the last year’s infections, an official from the state health department said on Friday.

In 2021, the state had recorded 10,102 cases of dengue during the same period, while this year more than 21,000 tests were conducted and 1,595 cases were detected, Madhya Pradesh’s malaria control officer Dr Himanshu Jaiswar said.

A survey was conducted in more than 79 lakh houses in the state for dengue larva and efforts were constantly underway to eliminate mosquitoes (aedes aegypti), he said.

Tests, treatments and precautionary measures are being taken as per protocol, he said.

As per the directives of the Central government, 64 centres were designated to conduct ELISA test for detection of dengue and chikungunya cases and efforts are on to destroy dengue larva at its source by spreading awareness among people, the official said.

Read all the Latest India News here