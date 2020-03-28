Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Madhya Pradesh Reports 3 More Coronavirus Cases, Tally Rises to 26

A 52-year-old railway guard from Bhopal and two staff at a jewellery store in Jabalpur tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

IANS

Updated:March 28, 2020, 7:44 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Madhya Pradesh Reports 3 More Coronavirus Cases, Tally Rises to 26
Representative Image. People walk past closed shops in a nearly deserted wholesale market during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Bhopal: A 53-year-old railway guard in Bhopal and two more members of the Jabalpur-based jeweller's staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday bringing the state's tally to 26.

The number of cases in Bhopal has risen to three while the break-up for the other cities is as follows: Indore 12, Ujjain two, Jabalpur six, Shivpuri two and Khandwa one. The two deaths so far were recorded at Ujjain.

The latest victim in Bhopal has not travelled to any foreign country. He was running trains till March 22 and many loco pilots have come in touch with him. He showed symptoms of illness since March 24 and was examined on Thursday.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram