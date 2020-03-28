Madhya Pradesh Reports 3 More Coronavirus Cases, Tally Rises to 26
A 52-year-old railway guard from Bhopal and two staff at a jewellery store in Jabalpur tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Representative Image. People walk past closed shops in a nearly deserted wholesale market during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Bhopal: A 53-year-old railway guard in Bhopal and two more members of the Jabalpur-based jeweller's staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday bringing the state's tally to 26.
The number of cases in Bhopal has risen to three while the break-up for the other cities is as follows: Indore 12, Ujjain two, Jabalpur six, Shivpuri two and Khandwa one. The two deaths so far were recorded at Ujjain.
The latest victim in Bhopal has not travelled to any foreign country. He was running trains till March 22 and many loco pilots have come in touch with him. He showed symptoms of illness since March 24 and was examined on Thursday.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- That 5G iPhone You Were Looking Forward To May Not Come Any Time Soon
- Remember 'BBC Dad' Whose Kid Interrupted Live Interview? His Family is Back to Give WFH lesson
- We Have Bigger Concerns: Farah Khan Blasts Privileged Stars for Posting Workout Clips Amid Crisis
- Kanika Kapoor Deletes COVID-19 Post from Instagram
- Supreme Court Allows Sale of 10 Per Cent Unsold BS-IV Stock for 10 Days Post Lockdown