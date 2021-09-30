Madhya Pradesh Rice Variety Known for Aroma, Taste Gets GI Tag; Eyes Global Market

In a major boost to farmers of the tribal-dominated Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh, local rice brand Chinnor known for its special fragrance, softness and taste, has been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the central government entity on Thursday. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal himself took to Twitter to make the announcement saying, “The tag offered to the Balaghat rice variety will play a key role in PM Narendra Modi’s commitment of doubling the income of farmers. This will ensure (a) global place to this variety and also appropriate returns to the farmers.”

Grown across Balaghat, around 400 km from Bhopal, the rice brand is known for its special aroma even uncooked, softness when cooked with a delightful taste. Experts suggest that its aroma only grow further when cooked.

Balaghat Chinnor Utpadak Sahkari Samiti aided by the College of Agriculture Jabalpur had applied for the tag a few years ago.

Chiknaiyukt Nokdar Sugandhit Chavur, a name in Hindi led to the rice brand christened Chinnor, claim local farmers.

The cooked rice is soft, white in colour, slightly sticky, sweet and easily digestible with a strong pop-corn like aroma. Although the uncooked rice is aromatic; its aroma significantly increases after cooking, claimed experts of the agriculture college in Jabalpur. The cultivation of Balaghat Chinnor rice requires well-prepared fields and extra care to maintain the purity of the grains. Organic manure is applied for its cultivation to maintain its aroma and softness, they said.

To maintain the originality and purity of the Chinnor rice variety, the farmers of the Balaghat generally select and pick the panicles of the crop from the field before harvesting and put them for drying. The dried bulk is threshed and kept for future use as seed.

The applicants besides referring to the old administrative records had referred to historical books for suggesting that Chinnor was grown historically in the tribal district.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Thursday welcomed the move in his tweets. “This tag has not only offered justified right of the Balaghat farmers but has paved the way for their economic empowerment.”

Chouhan thanked PM Narendra Modi and Piyush Goyal saying the tag will work in the direction of increasing farm income.

Also grown with the name Bhandara Chinnor in Vidarbha, Maharashtra farmers too had applied for the GI tag with the ICAR, Hyderabad.

Dr Uttam Busen from the Agriculture Science College Waraseoni said this is the first such GI tag for an agriculture product in Madhya Pradesh. The State government had undertaken the promotion of this product under one district one product scheme. Hundreds of farmers of 25 villages in the district are growing this rice, he added.

MP is also entangled in an IPR feud with Punjab over the GI tag for Basmati rice. Recently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised the farmers to make renewed efforts to get the tag for the aromatic rice variety.

