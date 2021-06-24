Madhya Pradesh: Robber Bride Gang From UP Arrested In Panna

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested eight members of a robber bride gang from Uttar Pradesh in Panna district. The notorious gang has already committed 21 thefts in different districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Police seized a pistol, one cartridge, five kilograms of silver, 160 grams of gold, a laptop and a printer from the inter-state gang. A total of 14 lakh 25 thousand rupees in cash have also been recovered by police.

The gang committed a total of 21 thefts in cities such as Satna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Rewa, and Katni in Madhya Pradesh. The gang has committed several thefts in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. Two of the accused are from Panna, while the remaining six are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Panna’s Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena claimed that he received a complaint from Parshottam Pateria a few days back, claiming that the girl he had married for less than a week and ran away with all the jewellery.

Police got hold of the woman’s phone and the additional information was provided by Parshottam. That’s how police traced and got hold of the woman thief first and then her notorious gang of seven other members.

During interrogation, she disclosed the details of her partners in crime. The cops also got to learn that the accused were living in a rented house in Rewa, even before the lockdown, from where they planned their thievery.

