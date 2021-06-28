Madhya Pradesh: Schools Not Reopening From July 1, Classes To Continue Online

The Madhya Pradesh government has deferred the reopening of schools despite the new Covid-19 cases plummeting to double digits. The schools will not reopen from July 1, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, noting that the decision is a precautionary one taken in view of the possibility of the third wave of the pandemic. However, the classes will continue to be held through the online mode. The July 1 date was anticipated to see reopening of schools as new classes are starting from next month.

The decision to delay the starting of physical classes in schools was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chouhan. However, there is no clarity when the schools will be reopened, and the Chief Minister will discuss with the education minister and concerned officials in the Centre before taking any decision.

CM Shivraj said that just like last year, the classes will continue to be held online, and teachers will send the worksheet to students on Whatsapp. He noted that 100 percent vaccination and strict adherence to Covid protocols are required to reopen the educational institutions.

Schools and colleges have been shut for most part since March 2020. Educational institutions were briefly and partially reopened between January 2021 and March 2021 when the effects of the first Covid-19 wave had subsided, and the daily new cases in the country had gone below the 10,000-mark.

However, when the second Covid-19 wave with its deadlier effects started wreaking havoc in April, the country again went into the shutdown mode, and the progress made after the first wave was completely overturned.

But now as the second wave has also subsided, economic activities are also getting back on track with most of the states doing away with strict restrictions. However, only a few states like Karnataka and Telangana are actively planning to reopen the schools in the near future.

