At least 14 people have died in a road accident in which a cement-laden truck hit three buses parked on the side of a road on the Rewa-Satna border in Madhya Pradesh. Around 60 people have also been injured in the accident, officials said on Saturday.

The accident took place around 9 pm on Friday outside a tunnel near Barkhada village and people in the buses were returning from the ’Kol Mahakumbh’ in Satna city, officials said.

Eyewitnesses said that the truck hit the buses from behind and one of the buses overturned and fell into a ditch.

The accident took place near Mohania tunnel around 9 pm when the buses had stopped for distribution of food packets to the passengers returning after attending the Mahakumbh, they said.

”Fourteen persons were killed and 60 others were injured. Of the injured persons, the condition of three is very serious,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora told news agency PTI.

Talking to reporters after meeting the injured persons at the Rewa Medical College Hospital late Friday night, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the cement-laden truck hit three buses parked on the roadside as it veered off following a tyre burst.

Because of the impact of the collision a bus fell on one side, while another one overturned on the other side causing injuries to the passengers, CM Chouhan said.

Terming the incident as ”very unfortunate”, Chouhan said that if necessary, patients will be airlifted outside Rewa for better treatment.

Chouhan announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those killed in the accident, and also said that government jobs will also be offered to the kin of the deceased. Those who received serious injuries will be given Rs 2 lakh, while other injured will be offered Rs 1 lakh compensation.

Benefits of several welfare schemes will also be given to the kin of the deceased, CM Chouhan said.

Read all the Latest India News here