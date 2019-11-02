‘Madhya Pradesh Singh’, Resident of His Namesake State Keeps Aadhar Card to Make People Believe His Name

Dhar: A 34-year-old Madhya Pradesh resident earns fame among the people around his locality, not because of his work or achievement, but the reason lies behind his name.

The man named as Madhya Pradesh Singh, form Dhar district of MP is famous as an owner of an unusual name.

A native of Bhamori in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh Singh teaches Geography in Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad College in Amlawar, Jhabua.

With the unique name, the young college faculty gets his share of fame and hassled as well. His neighbours agree that due to his special name, Singh is quite famous in the region.

“When I grew up and started to know of my name, initially it felt odd but slowly I got used to it and I started liking my name,” Singh said. He added that there are many people he encounters on daily basis who refuse to believe that it’s his real name.

“Of late I have started keeping my Aadhar card in my pocket so that people easily accept that it was my real name,” Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh Singh claims that his father Madan Amlawar had chosen the special name as he wanted his son to be famous and no wonder his father’s wish has come true.

When MP Singh became father to a son, he continued his family tradition and named his son ‘Bhopal’, after the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

Kiran, Singh’s wife said that she was told that his husband would be Madhya Pradesh Singh, she was slightly surprised but later she got used to the name. She added that she has no issues with her three months’ son being named Bhopal.

