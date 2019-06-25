Madhya Pradesh STF Busts Int'l Cryptocurrency Racket Worth Rs 50 Cr; Over 1,000 Investors Duped
The network had spread to several countries, including Malaysia, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand. The gang used to invest the swindled money in movies, casinos and properties in Bhopal, Jabalpur and overseas, police said.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Bhopal: A couple was arrested in Jabalpur on Tuesday on charges of running a cryptocurrency racket that allegedly duped over 1,000 investors from different countries of over Rs 50 crore.
An officer of the special task force (STF) said some members of the racket are on the run. The network had spread to several countries, including Malaysia, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand. The gang used to invest the swindled money in movies, casinos and properties in Bhopal, Jabalpur and overseas, police said.
Special DG (STF) Purushottam Sharma told reporters a special investigation team formed for the case arrested the prime accused, Brajesh Raikwar, his wife Seema and seized Rs 4 crore from their accounts.
The gang first established a website in India which imitated the Hong Kong stock exchange portal and based the server in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The matter came to light when a Bhopal-based citizen complained to police against a Hong Kong-based company engaged in buying and selling of cryptocurrencies. The man had heavily invested in the currencies, but was unable to re-sell them.
“Police came to know that Brajesh Raikwar, an engineering diploma holder, and Rupesh Rai, an air-conditioner mechanic, were the India promoters of the company, named Plus Gold Union Coin, and when their backgrounds seemed dubious, the case was handed over to the STF,” said Sharma.
Brajesh was arrested from Jabalpur when he came to the city from Dubai to meet his in-laws.
His interrogation revealed that Brajesh and Rupesh had formed a company along with Hong Kong resident Kevin. Together, they hatched a plan to dupe people online. After the business started making profits, they formed an IT company and got its software prepared from a Bangalore-based company.
Later, they started issuing silver, gold and platinum IDs and memberships, and got unsuspecting targets to invest in bitcoins, gold union coins and other cryptocurrencies promising double returns soon after. Their acquaintances and relatives in Malaysia and Australia also fell into the trap. A Malaysian citizen, Daniel Francis, is also reportedly involved in the racket.
Police said, that besides properties, the gang invested heavily in casinos in Mumbai and Goa and also spent large sums of money during trips to Australia, UAE, Malaysia, China, Thailand and Singapore.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' Actress Aarti Chabria Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Visharad Beedassy
- Over 200 Million Wi-Fi Enabled Devices Sold in India in 2018, Claims Report
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Andre Russell - A T20 Giant, a Massive ODI Underachiever
- Deepika Padukone Slays in Chic Outfit in This Stunning Photo Shoot, Ranveer Singh Takes Full Credit
- #WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan 'Lip Syncing' His Mohabbatein Song In Chinese
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s