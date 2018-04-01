Madhya Pradesh STF Expose Attempt to Leak FCI Recruitment Test Paper, 50 People Held

An attempt to leak a paper meant for a recruitment test by the Food Corporation of India has been detected Madhya Pradesh’s Special Task Force here.The leak was exposed by a joint operation of STF Bhopal and Gwalior.The exam for the post of watchman was held on Sunday after the STF arrested 48 examinees and two middlemen with the leaked question paper from Gwalior hotel on Saturday.FCI officers have been informed about the attempted leak.The question paper were sold to the youths in return for Rs 5 lakh each and they were solving it when the STF arrested them.The STF during a raid at hotel Siddharth in Gwalior nabbed two New Delhi based middlemen – Ashutosh Kumar and Harish Kumar – and 48 examinees, STF SP, Bhopal, Sunil Shivhare, said.He claimed that a handwritten question paper has been recovered from the arrested men. The middlemen also kept some documents of the examinees.The exam was held in Bhopal and six other cities in the state.This comes at a time when leaks of exam papers have become much talked about, with high profile leaks of CBSE Class X and Class XII board exam papers forcing the agency to conduct retests, inconveniencing lakhs of students across the country.