Madhya Pradesh Sthapna Diwas 2019: Significance and History Behind MP Foundation Day

Madhya Pradesh Sthapna Diwas | Madhya Pradesh is celebrating the 64th Foundation Day of the state this year. The largest state in central India and second largest state by area, Madhya Pradesh is also known as the ‘heart of India’.

Madhya Pradesh is the fifth-largest state by population in India. Located as the center of Indian geography, MP is surrounded by Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Madhya Pradesh:Invitation cards published (Pic1) for state foundation day (Nov1) celebrations, in Hoshangabad, have been changed as Congress allegedly opposed printing of Deen Dayal Upadhyay's image on them.Already distributed cards being taken back in exchange for new ones(Pic2) pic.twitter.com/ssoYIf4HuN — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019

Home to famous rules in Indian history, MP has always been an area of interest for dynasties because of its rich geography. However, after the independence of India, Madhya Pradesh was created in 1950. It was formed from the former British Central Provinces and Berar and the princely states of Makrai and Chhattisgarh, with Nagpur as the capital of the state.

Out of the Central India Agency, the states of Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh, and Bhopal were formed. However, in the year 1956, all three states of Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh, and Bhopal were merged into a single state to form Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Marathi-speaking southern region Vidarbha, which included Nagpur, was ceded to Bombay state.

At the time, Jabalpur was chosen to be the capital of the state. However, at the last moment, Bhopal was made the state capital. 19 years back, in November 2000, as part of the Madhya Pradesh Reorganization Act, the southeastern portion of the state was split to form the state of Chhattisgarh.

