Madhya Pradesh: Student Beaten Up By Schoolmates, Aides Over Chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in Agar Malwa

A Class 12 student of a private school was beaten up by his classmates and their aides in a marketplace in Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh after the students fought allegedly over chanting of ‘Baharat Mata ki Jai’ during prayers.

On the complaint of the victim, the police have lodged a case against some local youth under sections of the IPC and SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act over assault, rioting and other charges.

FIR has been registered against a group for allegedly assaulting their schoolmates over chanting of Bharat Mata ki Jai at the prayers in Agar Malwa, Badod SHO Vivek Kanodia said on the matter. “Nine known and nine unknown people were booked on charges of rioting and assault,” said the officer.

Bharat Singh had told the police that he studies in a private school in class XII. After the national anthem is recited, students chant Bharat Mata ki Jai, Bharat told the police. He claimed that some students – Tahil, Samir, Alfez and Sahil – on Tuesday declined to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai and when he and other students enquired with them, they said, “We did not know who Bharat Mata is.”

After the school got over, Bharat and his friends were stopped at Kasai Mohalla by their same schoolmates and were beaten up with sticks. One of their teachers, who was filming the attack on a mobile phone, was also attacked by them. Later the passersby intervened and rescued them.

The additional force was deployed in the area to keep things in check. Police officers said that all the parties concerned are being questioned and the school is being also contacted on the matter.

(Inputs Rajnish Sethi)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.