Madhya Pradesh: Three Missing as Boat Carrying 11 People Capsizes in Narmada River

Three persons, including two women, went missing after a boat capsized in Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh on Friday afternoon, police said. The boat, carrying 11 persons, hit the pillar of a bridge over the river and capsized at the spot between Khandwa and Khargone districts, an official said.

While eight persons were rescued and rushed to a hospital, three others, including two women, are yet to be traced, the official said. A search operation has been launched to trace the missing persons, he said, adding that further details are awaited.