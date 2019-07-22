Take the pledge to vote

Madhya Pradesh to Book Synthetic Milk Producers under National Security Act

Recently, an STF had busted an inter-state gang in Bhind that allegedly sold these highly toxic items to branded outlets in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:July 22, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
Representative image.
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has directed the administration to book anyone found guilty of producing synthetic milk and related items under the National Security Act (NSA). Health and Family Welfare minister Tulsi Silawat issued an order in this regard on Monday.

Recently, a Special Task Force (STF) had busted an inter-state gang in Bhind involved in producing synthetic milk and other products.

Sixty-two people were arrested and 10,000 litres of milk and other items like 500 kg of spurious ‘mawa’ or condensed milk and around 200 kg synthetic cottage cheese were seized. The STF also recovered 2,275 kg maltodextrin during the raids.

The gang members used to spend Rs 5 per litre in producing the spurious milk and sell it for Rs 40 to 45 a litre. The arrested men were allegedly supplying these highly toxic items to branded outlets in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, as well as Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing officers of the Controller Food and Drugs Administration on Monday, Silawat said flying squads would have to be formed at state and district levels.

He ordered divisional commissioners, district collectors and superintendents of police to book anyone found guilty under NSA and warned any slackness in this regard would invite stringent action.

Apart from proposed raids across the state, an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to look after the Gwalior-Chambal region, the hub of such activities. The health minister would hold division-level reviews in this regard and would first meet officers in Bhopal on Tuesday.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
