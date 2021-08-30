CHANGE LANGUAGE
Madhya Pradesh to Receive Heavy Rainfall in Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD

Bhopal city recorded rainfall for 8 hours, bringing relief to the residents from the heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in districts falling under the Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions of Madhya Pradesh. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in the Vidisha, Sagar, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Betul, and Bhopal districts. The weather agency said that this rainfall spell could last for the next 3 days. Districts which received below normal rainfall are likely to receive rain in the coming days.

IMD officials said that the monsoon has become active once again in Madhya Pradesh. “A low-pressure area continues to remain in the Bay of Bengal causing rainfall in many areas of the state. The trough line of the monsoon is also passing through Gwalior, Rewa, and Satna. These two conditions have advanced the monsoon-related activities in the state,” an official said.

On Sunday, a good amount of rainfall was recorded in various parts of the state. A total of 15 mm rainfall was recorded in Mandla, 7 mm in Khargone, 17 mm in Rewa, three in Hoshangabad, 20 in Betul, 23 in Gwalior, and 21 mm in Bhopal.

Bhopal city recorded rainfall for 8 hours, bringing relief to the residents from the heat. The rainfall was accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms at some places. However, due to the rainfall, the power supply was halted in many areas. Traffic jams were reported in various parts of Bhopal.

There are 16 districts in the state (mostly in the Nimar region) that have received less than normal rainfall so far. However, IMD said that the monsoon has become active in the state, and hence there is a possibility that there will be good rains in the Nimar region as well.

first published:August 30, 2021, 15:03 IST