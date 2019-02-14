Madhya Pradesh Top Cop Keeps Dead Father at Home, Treats Him With Ayurveda for a Month

In a bizarre incident, a senior IPS officer claimed to be treating his 'dead' father with Ayurveda for almost a month after the elderly man pass away at a private hospital in the city.The matter came to light when two of the security guards posted at the Madhya Pradesh police officer's bungalow fell ill due to the foul smell emitting from the highly decomposed body. As the word spread, several reporters soon thronged the locality.When News18 arrived at D7 in 74 Bungalow Area, officer Rajendra Kumar Mishra said that his octogenarian father was admitted at Bansal hospital on January 13 due to age-related illness. "However, the hospital discharged him the next day, saying that they can't cure my father," he added.He confirmed that he was seeking services of an Ayurvedic expert to treat his father, who was "improving". Sources claimed that Mishra was taking help of occultists and a couple of domestic helps of the officer were spotted wearing masks inside the bungalow.When News18 contacted the hospital concerned, the administration confirmed that Mishra's father Kalumani was admitted on January 13, but "died at 4:45 pm on January 14". Dr Ashwini Malhotra, who had treated the deceased, also confirmed the death.The top officer, however, dismissed the hospital's version and said that he has faith in Ayurveda, and it would help him revive his father.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.