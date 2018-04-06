English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhya Pradesh Towns Tense After Ambedkar Statues Found Damaged
Tension was palpable in Bhind and Satna towns of Madhya Pradesh after the locals found Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar statues damaged on Friday morning.
Unidentified miscreants vandalised a statue of BR Ambedkar in Satna's Civil Lines area in Madhya Pradesh on April 6, 2017.
Satna/Bhind: Tension was palpable in Bhind and Satna towns of Madhya Pradesh after the locals found Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar statues damaged on Friday morning.
Some unidentified miscreants had vandalised the statue in Mehgaon town of Bhind district, the police said. During the recent Bharat Bandh, Mehgaon town was one of the areas that saw violent protests.
Soon after the vandalism was reported, a large crowd gathered on the spot and the administration deployed heavy police force to keep things under control.
To prevent any further flare-up, the police removed the statue from the spot and kept it with the local Nagar Parishad office.
Fearing further vandalism, the administration had heightened security around Ambedkar statues in the district.
Another similar incident was reported from Satna town where miscreants knocked off an Ambedkar statue’s head. As news spread, Dalit community members in large numbers gathered on the spot and started protesting.
The protesters were demanding registration of case against the miscreants responsible for the act and their immediate arrest.
Civil Lines police led by senior officers landed at the spot, but it took police three hours to bring things under control. On its part , the administration got the statue repaired and managed to pacify the crowd.
Police have registered cases in both the incidents and launched manhunt to nab the culprits.
After Lenin’s statue was bulldozed following BJP’s historic win in Assembly polls in Tripura recently, statues of several historical personalities have been vandalised in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
