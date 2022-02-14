Madhya Pradesh: Two Labourers Dead, 7 Rescued After Tunnel Collapses

Katni (MP), Feb 13: The bodies of two labourers were pulled out Sunday night from the rubble of an under-construction tunnel that caved in at Sleemanabad in Madhya Pradesh, officials said. After rescuing seven people, rescuers pulled out the bodies of Goralal Kol (30), hailing from Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh, and Supervisor Ravi Masalkar (26), a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra, additional superintendent of police Manoj Kedia said.

The health condition of the seven workers pulled out of the debris and admitted to the Katni district hospital, located about 30 km from the spot, was stated to be fine, officials said. Nine labourers got trapped after the tunnel of the Bargi dam canal project caved in late Saturday night in Sleemanabad, located about 450 km from the state capital Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora who monitored the rescue operation from Bhopal told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.