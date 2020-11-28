Madhya Pradesh: Woman Alleges Husband Converted to Remarry, Police Probe Matter

A day after a young woman approached Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra with a complaint alleging forceful religious conversion by her husband, Bhopal police received a similar complaint on Saturday where a woman alleged that her husband converted to Islam in order to marry another woman.

The complainant, a Homeopathic doctor from Ambikarpur, married the accused on October 5, 2013, and the two share a child from the marriage. When she found that her husband Amit Vishwas had converted into Islam, she lodged a complaint with Sukhi Sewania police demanding a case be lodged against the latter.

Reacting to the case, Ayodhya Nagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Suresh Damle said that during the initial probe, no evidence was found regarding the accused embracing Islam. However, the victim is suspicious of him having an extra-marital affair with a Muslim woman. She has left him and is now living with her parents in Raipur, said the officer.

Amit works with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the woman said to be in an affair with him has also been questioned by the police where she refused to any such linkages. All documents of the accused have been checked and nothing was found supporting the claims made by his wife, the officer added.

Police have not registered any case yet, however, the investigation is still underway.

Earlier on Friday, a young woman had approached the state home minister accusing her husband, Salman, of marrying her posing as Umesh and now pressurising her to convert. DIG Police Bhopal is probing into the matter.