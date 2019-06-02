Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Madhya Pradesh Woman Booked for Brutally Thrashing Niece

According to the information, the girl's father is not alive and her mother is missing since three years. Her elder brother is 11-year-old. Gayatri was against sheltering the girl that's why used to torture her.

PTI

Updated:June 2, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Madhya Pradesh Woman Booked for Brutally Thrashing Niece
Representative image.
Loading...
Shivpuri: A woman has been booked for allegedly torturing her five-year-old niece in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. An FIR against the woman has been registered on the complaint of an NGO, Child Line.

"Gayatri was living with her husband Bhure Lal near Kherapati Hanuman temple. Gayatri's five-year-old niece was living with them. Gayatri used to thrash the girl brutally even for small mistakes. When she thrashed her on Friday, the girl suffered severe injuries and escaped to a nearby park," the police said.

When people there noticed her condition, they informed Child Line. Vinas Tomar of the NGO reached the park and took the girl under her custody, the police said.

Ajay Khemria, chief of district Child Welfare Committee (CWC), said, "We have received a complaint about the girl's harassment. She had faced the extreme cruelty. Her aunt used to beat her with stick and kitchen tongs. Injury marks were found on her body. We have handed over the matter to the police".

Shivpuri (rural) police station Sub Inspector R.S. Rajauria said on Sunday a case had been registered against Gayatri on Child Line's complaint.

According to the information, the girl's father is not alive and her mother is missing since three years. Her elder brother is 11-year-old. Gayatri was against sheltering the girl that's why used to torture her.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram