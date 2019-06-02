English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhya Pradesh Woman Booked for Brutally Thrashing Niece
According to the information, the girl's father is not alive and her mother is missing since three years. Her elder brother is 11-year-old. Gayatri was against sheltering the girl that's why used to torture her.
Representative image.
Shivpuri: A woman has been booked for allegedly torturing her five-year-old niece in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. An FIR against the woman has been registered on the complaint of an NGO, Child Line.
"Gayatri was living with her husband Bhure Lal near Kherapati Hanuman temple. Gayatri's five-year-old niece was living with them. Gayatri used to thrash the girl brutally even for small mistakes. When she thrashed her on Friday, the girl suffered severe injuries and escaped to a nearby park," the police said.
When people there noticed her condition, they informed Child Line. Vinas Tomar of the NGO reached the park and took the girl under her custody, the police said.
Ajay Khemria, chief of district Child Welfare Committee (CWC), said, "We have received a complaint about the girl's harassment. She had faced the extreme cruelty. Her aunt used to beat her with stick and kitchen tongs. Injury marks were found on her body. We have handed over the matter to the police".
Shivpuri (rural) police station Sub Inspector R.S. Rajauria said on Sunday a case had been registered against Gayatri on Child Line's complaint.
