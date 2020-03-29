Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

MP Woman Cop, Who Shamed Lockdown Violator by Writing on His Forehead, Taken Off Field Duty

Police said the incident took place on Saturday evening when Sub Inspector Amita Agnihotri of Gaurihar police station was asking people in Chandrapur village, close to the Uttar Pradesh border, to keep indoors in view of the lockdown.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MP Woman Cop, Who Shamed Lockdown Violator by Writing on His Forehead, Taken Off Field Duty
A probe began after senior authorities got to know of the incident. (Credit: ANI Twitter)

Bhopal: A woman police officer in Madhya Pradesh was on Sunday taken off field duty after she shamed a man by writing on his forehead "keep off me as I have violated lockdown".

The state is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, though, like other parts of the country, several people have been violating it by loitering on the streets without a valid reason.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday evening when Sub Inspector Amita Agnihotri of Gaurihar police station was asking people in Chandrapur village, close to the Uttar Pradesh border, to keep indoors in view of the lockdown.

"She got hold of one man loitering around, and with a sketch pen wrote on his forehead 'keep off me as I have violated lockdown'. A probe began after senior authorities got to know of the incident," an official said.

Confirming the development, Chhattarpur Superintendent of Police Kumar Saurabh said Agnihotri had been "line attached", a police term for personnel taken off duty as a punishment. "Her act was unacceptable," he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram