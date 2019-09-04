19-yr-old MP Woman Paraded in Torn Clothes, Flogged by Family for Eloping with Man from Another Tribe
In the video, several men can be seen forcing the woman to parade in torn clothes as they beat her black and blue. Her painful squeals went unheard as she begged for mercy. Her tormentors also hurled abuses at her.
(Image: Screen grab from the viral video)
Alirajpur: A 19-year-old tribal woman was publicly flogged with sticks by her family members at a remote village in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district, for eloping with a boy from a separate tribe.
In the 1.42-minute video that has now gone viral, several men can be seen forcing the agonised woman to parade in torn clothes as they beat her black and blue. Her painful squeals went unheard as she begged for mercy.
Meanwhile, as her tormentors hurled abuses at her, one of the men began shooting a video of the act.
The police have sprung into action soon after they came across the video, even though a formal complaint has not been lodged, yet.
The woman, who belongs to the Bhilala tribe, was punished by the male members of her family for falling in love with a man from Bheel tribe.
“The woman, her father and the sarpanch are not in the village, hence their statements in the matter cannot be recorded as of now,” Sub divisional officer police, RC Bhakar, said.
The Madhya Pradesh government has often drawn flak for repeated incidents of violent mob activities.
Previously, in June this year, a young couple from different tribes were tied to separate wooden poles and thrashed by the woman’s family and villagers for being in a romantic relationship in Alirajpur district. A similar incident took place in Dhar where a woman was brutally beaten up for falling in love with a Dalit man.
Earlier, in April, a woman from Patliya tribe was forced to parade with husband on her shoulders amid drum beats and teasing from villagers for eloping in Jhabua district. While in January, a 25-year-old married woman was forced to publicly breastfeed the man she had eloped with on the diktat of a Bheel tribal panchayat in Alirajpur district.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
- 'Imitation Not Reliable': Lata Mangeshkar Reacts to Singer Ranu Mondal's Newfound Fame
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
- Modified Bugatti Chiron Sport Breaks Top Speed Record, Reaches 490 Km/h: Watch Video
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched