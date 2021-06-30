Madhya Pradesh: Woman’s Rotten Corpse Found In Bathroom In Bhopal

A rotten corpse of a woman was found in the bathroom of her home in Bhopal city of Madhya Pradesh. The victim’s neck, police said, was strangled with a cable wire. The corpse smelt as it had been there for around three days. However, when the smell from the dead body alarmed the neighbours in Ganpati Homes Colony of Ayodhya Nagar area, they immediately informed the authorities.

Police said the house was locked from outside, and they had to break in to enter the apartment. When the police got in, they traced the dead body in the bathroom. The body was confirmed to be that of one Rakhi Patel who lived with her husband Prashant Patel and their children in the house.

The neighbours told the police that three days ago, Prashant and Rakhi had a really bad fight and after that Prashant left the house with their children and locked it from outside. The husband was not seen after that.

The police interrogated Prashant’s parents staying in Gairatganj area, where they revealed that Prashant had left the children with them saying he had some urgent work. Police are suspecting Prashant of murdering her wife as he is absconding since the incident. The estranged husband’s actions of dropping the children at his parents’ home before going incognito have also raised eyebrows.

While police are probing this case, the investigating authorities in Bhopal seem to have cracked the murder case of another woman. A 23-year-old woman, who died in the moving Narmada Express train earlier this month, was killed by her ex-lover, police said. According to the Free Press Journal, police have arrested the ex-paramour, Sagar, who is accused of slitting the throat of Muskan Hada. Police said Muskan, who was in an extramarital affair with Sagar, recently left him who couldn’t handle the rejection and killed her.

