Madhya Pradesh: Young Boy And Girl Die By Suicide, Send Video To Friend Before Death

A young boy and girl said to be in a relationship died by suicide after consuming poison in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh. Nitin (21), a resident of the Bhairavgarh area and his minor girlfriend, belonging to the Indira Nagar area, had left their respective homes on Monday morning and went to a dhaaba on Unhel Road where they had breakfast together and then allegedly consumed poison.

Before attempting to take their lives, they also made a video from the girl’s mobile phone. In the clip, the girl is heard saying that the poison is very strong. The youth then warns her not to open the packet from her mouth. Further in the recording, they can be seen pouring a poisonous substance into a glass.

The couple then reached the house of Nitin’s friend, Chetan, who lives nearby. Before reaching at Chetans house their condition started deteriorating. They somehow reached the house and told him about the incident. When they fainted, Chetan informed their family members and rushed them to the district hospital.

Because of their critical condition they were referred to a private hospital where they died during treatment. While the 17-year-old girl died late on Monday, Nitin succumbed to his condition early on Tuesday.

Police have recovered the suicide video from the girl’s mobile phone and are investigating the case.

The couple’s friends told police that they were in a relationship for the past one-and-a-half years but the girl’s family became a hindrance in their lives. Since the girl belonged to an upper caste, her family members were against her relationship with Nitin, who worked in RD Gardi Hospital.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Amarendra Singh said Nitin’s statement didn’t tell the exact reason for taking the extreme step. According to the video, they were in love and wanted to get married.

