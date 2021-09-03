Madhya Pradesh Youth Murders 21-year-old Woman For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

In a shocking case of one-sided love turning ugly, a 21-year-old girl was allegedly shot dead by youth in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Poonam, a resident of Pagara, which comes under Motinagar police station jurisdiction. The accused has been identified as Rohit Rajput, a motorcycle repair shop owner.

According to police, the victim, along with her father and brother, was returning home from a nearby market around 2 pm when the accused stopped them and proposed to the girl for marriage.

A police officer stationed at the Motinagar police station told the media that Rohit started hurling abuses and warned her of dire consequences if she did not accept his marriage proposal. “Rohit, while hurling abuses, tried to hold her hand when her brother stepped up to stop the accused from making any advances,” added the officer.

The officer further said that an enraged Rohit took out a pistol and attacked the victim’s brother with its butt and shot at Poonam. “Poonam was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but she was declared dead by the doctors,” added the officer.

The victim’s parents have lodged a complaint against Rohit. “We have registered an FIR under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections against the youth," police said.

Poonam’s parents told the media that Rohit had been mentally and physically harassing her daughter for the last year. “Every day he used to stalk her and on several occasions had physically molested her. He used to warn our daughter of dire consequences if she did not agree to marry him," the parents alleged.

The victim’s parents further said that around four months ago, while Poonam was returning home from the market alone, he slit her hand with a knife when she refused to marry him. “The police had then arrested and sent him to jail. He recently came out on bail and started harassing our daughter again.”

