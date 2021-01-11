Madhya Pradhesh Woman In Critical Condition After Gang Rape, Iron Rod Inserted in Private Part

In a horrific incident, three men gang-raped a woman in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh and also inserted an iron rod in the private part of the woman, leaving her grievously injured.

The woman was initially admitted to Sidhi district hospital from where she was referred to Rewa for treatment.

On Saturday night, the three men approached the woman, who lives in a shanty, after the death of her husband. The men asked for water but the woman denied having the same, but the trio barged into the shanty breaking open the makeshift bamboo wall.

The unwanted visitors not only sexually assaulted the woman, but also injected an iron rod into her private part.

The woman sustained severe injuries in her private parts and was left bleeding which continued till the next day. Her sister took her to a nearby primary health centre at Amilia from where she was rushed to Sidhi district hospital.

The accused belong to the same village as the woman. Police have arrested all three accused, Lallu Patel, Bhailal Patel, and another man on charges of gang-raping the woman.

KK Mishra, the Congress party spokesperson, slammed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for silence on incidents like Hathras, Badaun, and now at Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh.

Incidentally, Chouhan took to Twitter on Monday morning to announce the starting of a campaign ‘Samman’ to raise awareness on crimes against women.