Madhyamik Question Paper Circulated Online After Exam Starts for 5th Day

For the five consecutive days, images of Madhyamik Examination question papers were circulated via social media shortly after the commencing of the tests.As in the four previous days, images of Mathematics question paper were found being circulated on WhatsApp Monday. Madhyamik, the class 10 school leaving examination, is conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSEB).West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said he has asked for a report about the ongoing investigation by the WBSEB on the allegations of question paper leak.Chatterjee was talking to reporters after holding a high level meeting with education department officials and president of WBBSE Kalyanmoy Ganguly here.To a question if the meeting had anything to do with reports of question paper 'leak', the minister said, "No. It (meeting) was related to review the examinations which have passed smoothly till this date."Chatterjee had earlier said a question paper was considered leaked when it comes out before the commencement of the examination, and not after.When asked if he has asked for any report about the ongoing CID probe into the alleged question leak, he said, "I have asked the Board to get the status of the probe."Meanwhile, the Chhatra Parishad, students' wing of the state Congress, demonstrated before the office of WBBSE in the city to protest question paper 'leak' and handed over a memorandum to the WBBSE president.There were reports that the Bengali, English, History and Geography question papers were 'leaked' on WhatsApp during the last four days of the examination.