Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE Updates: WB 10th Results to be Released by WBBSE Bengal Board Today at wbbse.org

West Bengal 10th Result 2020: Where to Check | The West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 will be available for students on wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org and examresults.net.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee added that while the Madhyamil results are scheduled to be announced on july 15, the Uchha Madhyamik or the Class 12 results will be declared on July 17.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Date and Time | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the WB Madhyamik Result 2020 today at 9:30 am. The news for the result declaration was confirmed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also extended her warm wishes to all the class 10 students ahead of the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020.
WB Madhyamik Result 2020: How to Check Scores and Download Marksheet
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for WBBSE Class 10 Results
Step 3: Log in using the required details and submit
Step 4: Your WBBSE Madhyamik Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the marksheet and save it
Madhyamik Result 2020: Scores to be Out only on Online Mode | While the WB Class 10 Exams 2020 concluded on February 22, the evaluation process of the examination was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown. It is to be noted that this year, the WB Matric Results will be made available only through online mode.
WB Madhyamik Result 2020: Websites to Check | As the Madhyamik results are announced, students can check their West Bengal Board Madhyamik Results 2020 on the official websites of WBBSE at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.
"Result of Class 10 exams will be out tomorrow, while Class 12 results will be announced on 17th July," said Banerjee.
Result of Class 10 exams will be out tomorrow, while Class 12 results will be announced on 17th July: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/DCgEQlx07S— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020
This year, over 10.15 lakh students await the results of WBBSE Madhyamik exams.
To check the result on the official websites, candidates need to log in by entering their 11-digit roll number and date of birth.
WB Madhyamik Result 2020: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020'
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id
Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take the print out
WB Madhyamik Exam: Passing Criteria
As announced by the West Bengal Board, it is mandatory for WBBSE students to obtain a minimum of 25 percent marks in all subjects. Those who fail to score in one subject are given an opportunity to appear in supplementary examinations.
Once the results are declared, those who pass the exam will need to collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools.
Madhyamik Result 2020: About WBBSE West Bengal Board
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is the Education Board that has been entrusted the task of managing the secondary level school education in the state of West Bengal. The Board was established through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act, 1950, though it started functioning only around the year 1951.
The Board provides course curriculum to the affiliated schools, monitors the implementation of education policies and conducts the yearly WB Madhyamik Examination.
