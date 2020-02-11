Madipur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Madipur (मादीपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Madipur is part of 6. West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.28%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,74,965 eligible electors, of which 92,657 were male, 82,305 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madipur in 2020 is 888.28.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Madipur, there are a total of 2571 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,63,108 eligible electors, of which 87,074 were male, 76,005 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,48,659 eligible electors, of which 78,866 were male, 69,766 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,42,787 eligible electors, of which 77,230 were male, 65,543 female.

The number of service voters in Madipur in 2015 was 25. In 2013, there were 25 and in 2008 there were 14.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Girish Soni of AAP won in this seat by defeating Raj Kumar of BJP by a margin of 29,387 votes which was 25.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 57.24% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Girish Soni of AAP won in this seat defeating Kailash Sankla of BJP by a margin of 1,103 votes which was 1.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 35.97% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Mala Ram Gangwal of INC won in this seat defeating Kailash Sankla of BJP by a margin of 8,532 votes which was 10.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.75% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 26. Madipur Assembly segment of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 6 contestants. In 2013, 7 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 6 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Madipur are: Kailash Sankla (BJP), Girish Soni (AAP), Jai Prakash Panwar (INC), Hansraj Jaluthria (BSP), Randhir Kumar (ASP), Ramesh Kumar (AIFB), Sunil Meghwal (API), Girish Prakash (IND), Manoj (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.59%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 71.31%, while it was 68.09% in 2013. In 2008, 58.47% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -5.72%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 163 polling stations in 26. Madipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 147. In 2013 there were 144 polling stations and in 2008, there were 141.

Extent:

26. Madipur constituency comprises of the following areas of West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 23 (Part) EB No. 49-85 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 24 Ward No. 24 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 25 Ward No. 25 (Urban). 4 municipal wards (Madipur, Punjabi Bagh, Raja Garden, Raghubir Nagar) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Madipur is 5.59 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110015, 110026, 110027, 110063

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Madipur is: 28°39'32.4"N 77°08'49.6"E.

