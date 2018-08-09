Madras HC Directs Idol Wing Police to Probe Idol Theft at Srirangam Temple

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Idol Wing police to conduct a probe into the allegedtheft of idols and other antiquities from the famous Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Tiruchirapalli district.A Special division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu gave the direction to Idol Wing Chief Pon Manickavel on a petition by Rangarajan Narasimhan and ordered the official to file a report within six weeks.Meanwhile, the Idol wing police gave an undertaking to the High Court that for now it would not arrest Additional Commissioner of HR & CE N Thirumagal in connection with alleged misappropriation of gold and funds collected for making two idols at the Sri Ekambareswarar temple in Kancheepuram.Recording the undertaking, the bench posted the anticipatory bail petition filed by Thirumagal for hearing after six weeks.