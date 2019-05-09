Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Madras HC Issues Notice to Tamil Nadu Govt for Probe Into Hospital Deaths During Power Outage

It also directed the state government to provide fair compensation to the families of those who died at Government Rajaji Hospital Wednesday allegedly after the ventilator support system collapsed due to a power outage.

PTI

Updated:May 9, 2019, 9:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Madras HC Issues Notice to Tamil Nadu Govt for Probe Into Hospital Deaths During Power Outage
File photo of the Madras High Court.
Loading...
Madurai: The Madras High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a petition seeking constitution of a team of doctors and senior police officials among others to probe the death of five patients at a government hospital here.

It also directed the state government to provide fair compensation to the families of those who died at Government Rajaji Hospital Wednesday allegedly after the ventilator support system collapsed due to a power outage.

When the petition by A Veronica Mary, an activist, came up, a division bench of justices R Swaminathan and M Dhandapani issued a notice to the state government, directing it to file a report on its stand on the demand for a probe.

The bench also asked the government to file a report on forming a panel to upgrade infrastructure in all government hospitals across the state.

The court said both the reports should be submitted on May 29.

The petitioner sought a direction to set up a team comprising bio-medical engineers, doctors from AIIMS, professors from IIT, and senior police officials to conduct an investigation into the death of five patients.

She also demanded that a team of electrical engineers be formed to inspect all government hospitals and ensure supply of uninterrupted power to the hospitals.

She also claimed that the hospital administration had Rs 25 crore at its disposal, from the chief minister's fund for comprehensive health insurance scheme, but it had failed to utilise it towards maintenance and up-gradation of the life- saving infrastructure.

Disruption in power supply allegedly left five patients on life support dead at GRH here Wednesday.

However, hospital authorities said the patients, who were in the ICU, died of natural causes and that it was a sheer coincidence that electricity supply was disrupted at that time.

Relatives of the deceased have alleged the ventilators were not working properly.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram