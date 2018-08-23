Madras HC Judge Cites 'Reputed' VHP to Uphold Woman's Plea After Conversion From Christianity

Allowing a woman's plea for a job under Scheduled Caste quota, a Madras High Court judge has said her conversion from Christianity to Hinduism need not be doubted as it has been done under the auspices of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which he described as "one of the reputed" organisations for Hindu religion.Justice R Suresh Kumar made the observation while directing the Tamil Nadu government to confirm the appointment of the woman, who got a teacher's job in 2005 on the basis of her Scheduled Caste status following conversion to Hinduism two decades ago.He was disposing of a petition from A Megalai of Tiruchirappalli district seeking a direction to the Teachers Recruitment Board to appoint her as Junior Graduate Assistant.The state government argued that Megalai had not submitted any acceptable proof to show that she had been continuously practising the Hindu custom and that the Hindu community people or some recognised community organisation of Hinduism had accepted her conversion.The judge noted that the petitioner originally belonged to the Christian (Scheduled Caste) community and subsequently she voluntarily wanted to embrace Hinduism.Accordingly, the necessary 'pooja' was performed on November 1, 1998 by the VHP, "one of the reputed and internationally acclaimed organisations for Hindu Religion, which are constantly and steadfastly propagating the greatness and richness of Hinduism and Hindu rites and customs in this country," he said in his recent order.On completion of the pooja, it had been declared that the petitioner had converted from Christianity to Hinduism.Besides, people residing in her locality had also given a statement before the revenue officials that the petitioner on conversion had been continuously following the Hindu customs and she belonged to Hindu community, the judge said.Later, the petitioner obtained a Scheduled Caste community certificate by submitting an application in which it was stated that she had converted to Hinduism.As a reputed Hindu organisation, having branches throughout the country, had accepted such conversion and the locals had given a statement, "...there can be no doubt that, such claim made by the petitioner for being a Hindu Adi Dravidar community, can very well be accepted," the Judge said.The petitioner had moved the high court after her name was not found in the selection list published by the TRB though she had cleared the written exam and based on an interim order of the court she was appointed as Junior Graduate Teacher in 2005.Since then, her services were regularised and she had been continuously working as BT Assistant (Science) with all service benefits and perquisites without any hindrance.An objection was raised by the government for confirming her caste, stating that she had not produced sufficient proof.Refusing to the accept the government's argument, Justice Suresh Kumar said all documents placed before him coherently and conjointly would go to show that the petitioner belonged to Hindu Adi Dravidar community, a Scheduled Caste.The community status of the petitioner was no more required to be doubted at this stage, unless the community certificate issued to her was verified and cancelled by the authorities in the manner known to law, he added.