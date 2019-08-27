Madras HC Notice to Tamil Nadu Govt over Erecting Karunanidhi's Statue in Park
The petitioner submitted that the party had made a representation to the officials seeking permission to install a life-size brass statue of Karunanidhi, who died on August 7, 2018.
File photo of M Karunanidhi. (PTI)
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a petition seeking installation of a statue of the former chief minister and late DMK president M Karunanidhi at a park in Erode.
Hearing the petition filed by DMK's Erode district secretary S Muthusamy, Justice G Jeyachandran issued the notice to authorities concerned, including the municipal administration secretary, returnable in two weeks.
The petitioner submitted that the party had made a representation to the officials seeking permission to install a life-size brass statue of Karunanidhi, who died on August 7, 2018. Despite several reminders, no action has been taken on the representation, he said.
However, permission was granted recently to install a statue of late Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa and it had been erected.
According to the petitioner, the partymen wanted Karunanidhi's statue at a prominent place in Erodeto pay tribute to the departed leader and to commemorate his ideals.
The podium/platform at the Pannerselvam park, where there are statues of leaders like EV Ramasamy, CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran, was chosen for the erection of Karunanidhi's statue.
Stating that Karunanidhi had been a 13-time MLA and a five-time Chief Minister of the state besides being the DMK president for 50 years, the petitioner said there could be no impediment or prohibition to install the statue of DMK patriarch at the park.
But, the Municipal administration had not taken any action on the petitioner's prayer or subsequent reminders.
In fact, it was the DMK party, which has been maintaining the air-conditioned competitive exam library located below the podium.
Hence, there is no justification for the Municipal Administration secretary to sit over the representations of the petitioner despite the recommendations of other authorities, including the Erode Collector, SP, DRO, Highways department and the Corporation Commissioner, the petitioner contented.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Angad Bedi Calls Neha Dhupia 'My Happy Place' in Birthday Post, Her Reply Will Melt Your Heart
- We Opted to Get Off: Robert Downey Jr Bids Farewell to Iron Man, Captain America
- Virat Kohli Maintains Top Spot; Bumrah, Stokes Make Big Gains in ICC Test Rankings
- Internet Star 'Exposes' Award-Winning Life Coach Jay Shetty for Plagiarizing Quotes
- NASA Live Map Shows it is Not Just The Amazon, But Central Africa is Burning Too