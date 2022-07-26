Madras HC Orders State Govt to Not Plant Eucalyptus Trees Anymore in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has been told by the Madras High Court not to plant any more eucalyptus trees in the state.

Cases related to the removal of invasive trees encroaching on Tamil Nadu forest reserves came up for hearing on July 25 on the bench of Justices Sathish Kumar and Bharatha Chakravarthy. The state government submitted a report about the removal of invasive species of trees from Tamil Nadu’s forested areas.

It was said there that district-level committees had been constituted in order to eradicate all invasive trees from Tamil Nadu’s forested areas within the next 10 years. Additionally, it is said that the National Bank for Rural Development (NABARD) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide funding for the tree clearance project.

The judges who reviewed the report expressed their disappointment that the Tamil Nadu government was not acting constructively as it only submitted reports about the preservation of forests. The judges further stated that they could not wait for 10 years for this and suggested that if the task of removing invasive trees was given to the private sector, it could be completed more quickly.

Further, the court questioned the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to remove invasive species of plants in the state, while also ordering it to stop planting eucalyptus trees, adjourning the hearing to August 16.

In a similar case, after a court case by farmers’ associations and volunteers demanding the removal of juliflora trees, the judges ordered their destruction. However, the juliflora trees have not been systematically removed by the state government so far. Demands have been raised towards the government to take appropriate action to completely eradicate juliflora trees and promote thriving agriculture.

